The international union that governs skating has banned athletes from Russia and Belarus from its competitions across figure skating and speed skating.

The International Olympic Committee took the unprecedented step on Monday of calling sports organisations around the world to ban the two nations from competing to “protect the integrity of competitions for the safety of all the participants."

The International Skating Union (ISU) said in a statement: "With immediate effect and until further notice, no skaters belonging to the ISU Members in Russia (Russian Skating Union and the Figure Skating Federation of Russia) and Belarus (Skating Union of Belarus) shall be invited or allowed to participate in International ice skating competitions including ISU Championships and other ISU Events.

"The same applies to officials listed in the respective ISU Communications and/or regulations under Russia and Belarus."

The ban means Russian and Belarusian skaters cannot participate in the ISU World Junior and World figure skating championships later this month in Bulgaria and France.

Kamila Valieva, Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova, who all competed at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, were expected to compete at the ISU World Championships set for March 21-27 in Montpellier.

