Russia's Kostornaia caps Grand Prix debut with gold in Grenoble

The 16-year-old fended off competition from Olympic champion - and national teammate - Alina Zagitova and the USA's Mariah Bell to finish with a total of 236.00 points thanks to a triple Axel-double toeloop, triple Axel, six triples, as well as level four spins and footwork.

The ISU Junior Grand Prix Final champion said: "I'm pleased I was able to skate well and show a clean programme.

"But I hope to improve my jumps and my programme with each competition and to perfect myself."

Russia were also victorious in the pairs competition, Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov claiming gold in their first senior ISU Grand Prix event, ahead of compatriots Daria Pavliuchenko and Denis Khodykin, and American duo Haven Denney and Brandon Frazier.

"We didn't think about medals and we were nervous of course because it was our first Grand Prix," Mishina said.

"Our programme wasn't very clean and I made a big mistake, but we'll keep working and hopefully in our next competition that won't happen."

Elsewhere, four-time world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron notched their seventh Grand Prix series gold medal for hosts France in the ice dance event.

After finishing comfortably ahead of the USA's Madison Chock and Evan Bates, and Italy's Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri, Papadakis said: "We are very lucky to be competing in France for our first international competition, at home.

"We're looking forward to our next event [the NHK Trophy in Sapporo] and working on all the things that didn't quite go our way."