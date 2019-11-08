Russian pair take gold in China

The 2019 World Championship runners-up danced to Singin’ in the Rain and racked up a score of 85.39 to clinch first place at the Shiseido Cup – the fourth of six ISU Grand Prix shows.

Sinitsina and Katsalapov beat American pair Madison Chock and Evan Bates to top spot as they scored 80.34 and Canada’s Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Sorensen finished third with 78.41.

But there was no place on the podium for home skaters Wang Shiyue and Liu Xinyu as they finished fourth with 74.77.

"We are so excited today, as we are competing in our home country," said Wang. "The audience gave us lots of encouragement."

"We hope we can make top 10 finish at the world championships," said Liu.

