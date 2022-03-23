Japan's Kaori Sakamoto took advantage of the absence of Kamila Valieva and Russia's stars to top the short program at the World Figure Skating Championships in Montpellier.

Sakamoto, who won Olympic bronze in Beijing, wowed the judges with a routine to 'Now we are free' from the Gladiator soundtrack.

Sakamoto scored 80.32 that saw her top the standings at the halfway mark, with the free skate to come on Friday.

Belgium's Loena Hendrickx sits in second place with 75.00 and USA's Mariah Bell in third.

Great Britain's Natasha McKay qualified for the free skate by the skin of her teeth, finishing in 24th place, the last available slot.

