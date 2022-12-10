Shoma Uno dazzled the Turin crowd with a free skating personal best to become Grand Prix Final champion for the first time.

The world champion, who took bronze in Beijing in February, received a standing ovation for his stunning routine that won him the title by 30.11 points, with a total of 304.46.

The Japanese star skater led Ilia Malinin by 19 points after Thursday's short program, and despite the American opening his free skate with a well-executed quad Axel, it was only enough to see him into third.

Second-place was taken by Uno's compatriot Yamamoto Sota who also recorded overall and free skating personal bests with 274.35 across his two routines.

Uno reacted: "Well of course, I'm very happy about winning. Just looking at the people that have been supporting me, the joy, explosive joy I saw in them made me really happy.

"Everything I trained for could be crystalised in the competition today.

"I did sense that there is a lot of room for growth, so going into future competitions I did feel that I can increase the level of my performance."

Meanwhile, Malinin revealed afterwards that an injury to his left foot is still hampering his performances.

He said: "We've definitely worked on it a bit, just to make sure it doesn't put a lot of pressure on there.

"We took out all the Lutzes because it hurt when I was doing Lutzes. Not putting them in I think it helped because I'm not putting so much force on this leg.

"I think that, now that this is over, I have a little bit of time before competition, I can take a little bit of a break, see how things are looking and I'll make a decision from there."

Later that afternoon, Nikolaj Memola overcame a two-point deficit in front of a home crowd to become the junior men's champion with four Axels boosting him above Lucas Broussard of the U.S.

And Australian duo Anastasia Golubeva and Hektor Giotopoulos Moore clinched the junior pairs title ahead of Americans Sophia Baram and Daniel Tioumentsev.

The Grand Prix Final at the Torino Palavela concludes this evening with the senior women's free skate and both the senior and junior free dances.

