Adam Siao Him Fa admits the emotive Angers crowd hauled him over the line after becoming the first French man to win a Grand Prix event on home ice for 16 years.

The Bordeaux star, 21, pulled off a breath-taking hat-tricks of quadruple jumps to complete a flawless free skate and catapult himself to the top of the standings in western France.

Ad

Japanese stars Sota Yamamoto and Kazuki Tomono finished second and third but it was Siao Him Fa, who started the day in third-place after the short programme, who grabbed glory after a racking up a career-best score of 268.98.

Figure Skating Watch as Stellato-Dudek and Deschamps clinch home glory for France 20 HOURS AGO

Brian Joubert was the last French skater to win the Grand Prix de France back in 2006 and Siao Him Fa says support from the crowd in Angers, the host city of this year's showpiece, intensified his desire for a maiden Grand Prix success.

Siao Him Fa, who finished 14th at this year's Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, said: "The audience helped me a lot.

"They were really supportive, which was really motivating.

"I'm proud of it today - I felt really calm and relaxed during the program.

"I am really happy to win my first Grand Prix. I think I have to continue in this way."

Elsewhere on Saturday, Loena Hendrickx celebrated his 23rd birthday in style by sealing her first Grand Prix title in the women's event.

The Belgian star claimed a score of 216.34 to beat South Korean Kim Ye-lim and Japan's Rion Sumiyoshi to the summit of the podium.

Italy's Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri also won their maiden Grand Prix gold in the ice dance event while in pairs, Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps claimed victory.

The Canadian duo won both the short programme and free skate events with a score of 185.84 overall and have now secured their spot in next month's Grand Prix final.

Figure Skating Guignard and Fabbri scoop maiden Grand Prix gold in France 20 HOURS AGO