Three-time Olympic medallist Shoma Uno won his second ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating event of the season at the NHK Trophy in Sapporo.

Uno excelled on home ice, finishing second in the short programme and first in the free skate to register 279.76 points.

Japan enjoyed a podium one-two with SÅta Yamamoto finishing in second.

South Korea's Cha Jun-hwan was third after recovering from a disappointing display in the short programme with a second-place finish in the free skate to end the weekend with 254.76 points.

The hosts also had two skaters on the podium in the women's final, but they had to settle for second and third after a stunning display from South Korea's Kim Ye-lim.

The 19-year-old came second in the free skate after an excellent display in the short programme to register a competition-high 204.49 points.

Beijing Olympic bronze medallist Kaori Sakamoto was not far behind her with Rion Sumiyoshi taking bronze.

Japan also picked up gold in the pairs, with Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara scoring 216.16 points ahead of USA's Emily Chan and Spencer Akira.

Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Sorensen of Canada dominated the ice dance, topping rhythm and free dance standings to take gold.

