Vincent Zhou broke three-time world champion Nathan Chen's winning streak to take gold at Guaranteed Rate Skate America 2021 on Saturday.

California native Zhou, 20, dazzled the Las Vegas crowd with a Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon routine en route to a 295.56 final score for his first ISU Grand Prix victory, 24.88 clear of Japan's Shoma Uno in second.

Compatriot Chen, who hadn't lost since the February 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, secured bronze with 269.37 after falling in his short programme on Friday.

Earlier, Russian duo Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov emerged as pairs champions, recording a season's best 142.14 in their free skate before finishing with a total 222.50 points.

Japanese silver medallists Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara were visibly overjoyed after their final score of 208.20 guaranteed them a podium place, while Russians Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii rounded out the top three.

Russians also dominated the women's short programme, with Alexandra Trusova notching a personal best of 77.69 points to edge her ahead of compatriots Daria Usacheva and Ksenia Sinitsyna heading into Sunday's free skate, while Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue hold a narrow 1.03-point lead over fellow USA ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates after the rhythm dance.

