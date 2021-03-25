Resurgent Russians Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov delivered a spellbinding performance to claim the Pairs Free Skating title at the Figure Skating World Championships in Stockholm.

Mishina and Galliamov soared to a magical haul of 227.59 to hold off China's Sui Wenjing and Han Cong and scoop the overall crown.

Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii ensured there were two Russian pairs on the podium but it was Mishina and Galliamov who stole the Swedish show with a dazzling display in the capital.

Figure Skating World Championship Stockholm : Mishina - Galliamov - winner 20 HOURS AGO

They toppled Sui and Han by 1.87 points after a scintillating performance saw them win both segments of the competition and go home with gold.

And it was a Russian pair who also finished fourth in Stockholm, as Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov racked up 212.76 points ahead of Chinese duo Peng Cheng and Jin Yang.

Canadians Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro, who led ahead of the final two groups taking to the ice, ended up sixth with a haul of 195.29 points.

In the men's short programme, Japanese star Yuzuru Hanyu lived up to his song choice - literally - to soar to the summit of the standings ahead of this weekend's finale.

World Championship Stockholm : Mishina - Galliamov - winner

As Robbie Williams 'Let Me Entertain You' blared from the Stockholm speakers, the two-time world champion raced into a six-point lead thanks to a brilliant quad Salchow, a quad toe-triple toe and triple Axel.

He earned a level four for his spins and a three for his smooth step sequence to score a formidable 106.98 points and take the lead ahead of rookie Yuma Kagiyama.

USA's two-time world champion Nathan Chen currently sits third in Stockholm and has an eight-point deficit to overhaul when competition resumes in the free skate event on Saturday.

It marked the first time Hanyu had outscored Chen since the 2018 Winter Olympics and the 26-year-old said: "Mentally, I'm much more confident and I think that I can work on my program step by step.

"I hope that I touched everyone with my program and left an impression everyone will keep in their hearts.

"Of course it somehow felt lonely [skating without an audience]. But because of times like this I hope that everyone in front of the TV or the internet really enjoyed it."

Figure Skating Shcherbakova takes shock lead at ISU World Championship YESTERDAY AT 10:56