Figure Skating

‘A world champion’s performance!’ - Kaori Sakamoto storms to world title

Kaori Sakamoto delivered a combined score of 236.09 to win gold at the Figure Skating World Championships in Montpellier. The 21-year-old Japanese star was the overwhelming favourite for the event after Russian pair, and Olympic gold and silver medallists Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova were banned from the event after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

