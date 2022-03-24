Ukraine’s Ivan Shmuratko stole the hearts of the crowd with an emotional routine in the men’s short programme at the World Figure Skating Championships.

While figure skaters are usually spotted in carefully-crafted costumes, the 20-year-old wore a simple Ukraine training top in light of Russia’s brutal invasion of his home country.

“Just fantastic to see the support for this young man. If that doesn’t give you goosebumps, nothing will,” said Chris Howarth on Eurosport commentary as Shmuratko made his way onto the ice to rapturous applause. The response was about to get even stronger.

Shmuratko started with a flawless triple axel to the delight of those in attendance and although he soon fell on the combination jump, he recovered to produce an otherwise majestic performance to Charles Aznavour’s Une Vie D'amour.

With his fall and inelegant shirt riding up during various spins, he was unable to challenge the leaders. But by the time he had finished, the crowd were on their feet to salute him.

“Whatever I say will not do the moment justice,” said Howarth.

“I hate to mix sport and politics but it was moving. Une Vie D'amour – a life of love – if only. The choice of music was just perfect, the costume just the right thing to do and goodness me wasn’t he amazing.

“One mistake. But you have to ask yourself ‘how did he even get his skates on’ with all that’s going on.”

As it was confirmed Shmuratko had qualified for the free skate on Saturday, Howarth continued: “I don’t know how you feel at home, but it’s one of the most moving things I’ve ever seen. My heart is aching.

“Whatever happens in this men’s competition, or this week in these championships, Ivan Shmuratko – you, my friend, are a hero. Absolutely amazing.”

Yuma Kagiyama, Japan’s two-time medallist from Beijing 2022, topped the standings with 105.69 at the halfway stage ahead of compatriot Kazuki Tomono (101.12). Shmuratko qualified in 19th.

