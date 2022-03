Figure Skating

'She can't believe it!' - Kaori Sakamoto's brilliant reaction to topping World Figure Skating Championships standings

Japan's Kaori Sakamoto was visibly delighted after her performance saw her top the women's short program standings at the World Figure Skating Championships. There were 33 skaters who took to the ice on Wednesday at the Sud de France Arena, but it was the 21-year-old from Kobe who wowed the audience - and the judges - the most.

00:02:00, 31 minutes ago