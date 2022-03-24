Shoma Uno led the way as 24 athletes qualified for the free skate at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships.

Uno of Japan finished ahead of Yuma Kagiyama, who performed superbly to finish in second with 105.69.

The 18-year-old two-time Olympic medallist may have trailed his compatriot but he could be proud of his technical score of 58.62.

And in third was 23-year-old Kazuki Tomono, who wrapped up a great day for Japan on the ice in Montpellier.

The three-time Grand Prix medallist recorded a score of 101.12 to narrowly edge out the USA's Ilia Malinin in fourth.

