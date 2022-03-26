Shoma Uno won the world title in the men’s free skate at the 2022 World Figure Skating Championships in France.

It was a long-awaited title for the Japanese skater, who finished second at the event in 2017 and 2018, but has now claimed a gold medal.

Ad

This title for Uno follows on from his bronze medal at this year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing, as he finished top of a podium that included Yuma Kagiyama and Vincent Zhou.

World Championships Uno wins free skate to claim men's Gold at World Figure Skating Championships 35 MINUTES AGO

It was a memorable day for the 24-year-old, whose winning free skate included five quadruple jumps, two of which were under-rotated.

“I’m very happy of this achievement, I worked very hard,” he said, in quotes published by NBC.

“I’m very excited to finally be first.”

He also scored personal bests with 109.63 in the short, beating his previous tally of 109.50. Meanwhile, he registered 202.85 in the free, topping his previous score of 197.36. His total score across the board was 312.48, which beat his previous personal best total score of 293 from the Olympics.

Second-placed Kagiyama secured another silver medal after achieving the same feat in last year’s event. He registered a total of 297.60, which was only 12.45 more than the score which secured him Olympic silver in February.

For Zhou, third place was all the sweeter after being ruled out of the free skate competition at the Olympics due to testing positive for Covid.

He came sixth in the short programme and fourth in the free with 93.96, but both results were enough to secure the bronze medal and a place on the podium with a score of 277.38.

World Championships ‘The realisation of what she has achieved! – 16-year-old Liu seals stunning bronze at worlds 16 HOURS AGO