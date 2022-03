Figure Skating

The routine which saw Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier top the standings at the World Figure Skating Championships

The crowd at the World Figure Skating Championships in Montpellier were treated to some high-level pairs skating on Wednesday evening. Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier top the standings going into the free skating routines on Thursday, while Great Britain's Zoe Jones and Christopher Boyadji did well to take 10th.

00:05:38, 2 hours ago