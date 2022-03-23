Video
Figure Skating
World Championships : Sakamoto short program
00:02:00, 3 hours ago
Related
World Championships
'She can't believe it!' - Sakamoto's brilliant reaction to topping World Championship standings
00:02:00
World Championships
World Championships : Sakamoto short program
00:02:00
More Figure Skating
World Championships
'She can't believe it!' - Sakamoto's brilliant reaction to topping World Championship standings
00:02:00
World Championships
World Championships : Sakamoto short program
00:02:00
Beijing 2022
She's back on the ice! Watch Trusova dazzle as Wonder Woman in figure skating gala
00:00:33
Beijing 2022
From Rocky to Marvin Gaye! - Della Monica and Guarise bring all the fun at figure skating gala
00:01:57
Beijing 2022
‘That’s what an Olympic champion should look like!’ – Chen dazzles at gala
00:01:55
Beijing 2022
Watch Papadakis and Cizeron sign off with ‘remarkable’ figure skating performance
00:01:55
Beijing 2022
'Pure artist in every sense of the word!' – Hanyu signs off with ‘unreal’ routine
00:01:55
Beijing 2022
‘Oops! All over the place!’ – Skater cleans out mascot at figure skating gala
00:00:33
Beijing 2022
Watch exquisite pairs performance from Sui and Han to win gold for China
00:01:28
Beijing 2022
'Oh no! Oh dear!' - Exhausted skater can't lift partner in nightmare routine
00:01:30