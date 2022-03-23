Six-time world champion Aljona Savchenko believes the open field at the upcoming Figure Skating World Championships will make things very interesting.

A number of big names are missing from the championships with Nathan Chen and Yuzuru Hanyu both missing through injury , the top Chinese skaters skipping and the Russian athletes being banned due to the invasion of Ukraine.

“First of all, it is not unusual for figure skaters to skip the World Championships after the Olympic Games,” Savchenko said during a conversation with Eurosport Germany.

“Especially if they have become Olympic champions. I think the US skaters are strong in pairs. It will be difficult for the Europeans.

“In the men's singles, the Japanese, who always have good young skiers coming up, have to be taken into account. In addition, Italy's Daniel Grassl will certainly be aiming for a medal.

“In the women's race, the absence of the Russians will make things much more interesting. This means that the Europeans, such as the Belgian Loena Hendrickx, have a better chance. Hendrickx has made good progress recently and shown interesting programmes.

“In addition, there are the Japanese with Kaori Sakamoto and Wakaba Higuchi. It is possible that there will be no top difficulties such as quadruple jumps, but instead figure skating with a different focus and a lot of elegance.”

Savchenko was asked what she thinks fans should be looking out for during the championships.

“Definitely ice dancing with the Olympic champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron. You can always watch them,” she replied.

Savchenko, 38, is leaving her role as coach of the German team to take over as the new head coach of the Netherlands.

She revealed that the concrete offer from the Netherlands association, compared to Germany, played a role in her decision.

“In contrast to the German federation, the Dutch federation made me a real offer: a regular income, social and health security, professional prospects and also social security for my daughter!

“Due to the pandemic, there were no shows in Germany, so I had to rethink and take a new direction. Being a national coach in the Netherlands is a challenge that I am happy to take on.

“I want to lead Dutch figure skating back to the top. Back to where it was in the 1960s. I get the chance to build up something similar to speed skating and swimming, where the Netherlands are among the absolute top in the world.

“The conditions are good and the will is also there. I also want to make our great sport better known in the Netherlands.”

