Nathan Chen will be the star attraction at the World Figure Skating Championships, with Russian athletes missing out and Yuzuru Hanyu absent.

The Olympic champion set a world record in the short program on his way to winning gold in Beijing, and he will go to the event in France as the one to beat.

Ad

The World Championships take place in Montpellier between March 21-27, with competition starting properly on March 23, with coverage across Eurosport and discovery+

Beijing 2022 Chen and Hanyu feature in spectacular exhibition gala to conclude figure skating 20/02/2022 AT 07:12

Will Yuzuru Hanyu be at the World Figure Skating Championships?

Once again, Yuzuru Hanyu’s ankle has let him down and he will miss the World Figure Skating Championships.

Hanyu sprained his ankle before the free skate at the Winter Olympics, having already given himself a mountain to climb when he fell while attempting a quadruple axel in the short program.

The Japanese legend’s right ankle has held him back for the majority of the last five years, leading to doubts about his future - though he has hinted he could return for Milan-Cortina in 2026.

There have been few chances for Hanyu’s adoring ‘Fanyus’ to see their man in action over the past few years, and the Winnie the Pooh cuddly toys they throw on to the ice for him will need to be stored away for a little longer yet.

‘Oh boy! He's not going to retain his Olympic title’ – Huge blunder hits Hanyu Olympic dream

What can Nathan Chen achieve at the World Figure Skating Championships?

Nathan Chen heads to the World Figure Skating Championships chasing a fourth title, having won the last three events in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

The American has already set a world record this year with his performance in the short program at the Winter Olympics and he cruised to victory in Beijing.

The gold medallist is in a class of his own at the moment and few will be able to stop him.

Watch Chen's spellbinding world record figure skating routine at Beijing 2022

Can anyone prevent Nathan Chen from winning a fourth title at the World Figure Skating Championships?

Chen will take some beating at the World Figure Skating Championships, having blitzed the rest of the field at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Even without Hanyu in France, the challenge is likely to come from Japan. Yuma Kagiyama won silver at the Olympics and the last World Championships, while Beijing bronze medallist Shoma Uno is also likely to be a contender.

But Chen and Kagiyama have been scoring far more points than any of their rivals in the past year and they will be the ones to watch.

‘That’s what an Olympic champion should look like!’ – Chen dazzles at gala

Beijing 2022 Hanyu leaves door open to compete at 2026 Olympics 14/02/2022 AT 12:00