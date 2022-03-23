Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier topped the standings after the pairs short program, as Great Britain’s Zoe Jones and Christopher Boyadji finished in 10th at the World Figure Skating Championships in Montpellier.

With the top five from last year’s Olympic Games not competing, the focus was on the pair who took sixth place in Tokyo, Knierim and Frazier.

Ad

The Americans did not disappoint, as they produced a personal-best performance of 76.88.

World Championships 'She can't believe it!' - Sakamoto's brilliant reaction to topping World Championship standings 5 HOURS AGO

The gold medal is far from secure, as their fellow American skaters Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc produced an excellent routine to take second with a score of 75.85.

Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara, who were seventh at the Olympics, scored 71.58 for third despite losing a couple of marks for a costly hand touch from a lift and throw.

Nolan Seegert and Minerva Fabienne Hase arrived in Montpellier looking to extinguish the memories of last year’s Olympics.

Seegert tested positive for Covid-19 on the eve of the Games and although he was cleared to skate, the virus sapped his strength and he was unable to execute the big moves and they had to settle for 16th place.

Their performance on Wednesday earned them 66.29, which leaves them firmly in the hunt for a medal.

Jones and Boyadji produced a superb routine to claim a season-best score of 49.67.

Dancing to Rise Up, Jones and Boyadji executed their big moves well and it resulted in them securing 10th place. With a combined age of 73 years, Jones and Boyadji are still capable of performing on the highest stage.

The medals will be decided on Thursday evening when the pairs concludes with the free skating routines.

World Championships World Championships : Sakamoto short program 5 HOURS AGO