Figure Skating

World Figure Skating Championships - ‘Just about as good as it gets!’ – Shoma Uno stuns in free skate

Shoma Uno led the way as 24 athletes qualified for the free skate at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships. The Olympic bronze medallist finished ahead of two of his compatriots, a score of 109.63 seeing him top the standings at the halfway stage.

00:06:10, an hour ago