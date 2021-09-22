After a particularly tough Bol d’Or, two teams are still in the running for the 2021 world crown. Yoshimura SERT Motul, the winner of the Bol d’Or, have taken back the lead in the FIM EWC standings and are 36 points ahead of the independent team VRD Igol Experiences. The battle for the FIM EWC title will play out between the factory Suzuki and the privateer Yamaha on 9 October at Most in the Czech Republic, where 50 points are up for grabs.

The 2021 Bol d’Or will go down in the history books as one of the toughest races in the endurance world championship. There were numerous breakdowns and withdrawals, and the favourites were not spared. Yoshimura SERT Motul held up and won the 84th Bol d’Or. The Suzuki team with 16 world titles to their name were the only factory team to cross the finish line at 3pm on Sunday 19 September.

Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar, who got to Le Castellet as leader of the provisional standings, stopped in the early evening due to a broken valve. A few hours later, BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team and F.C.C. TSR Honda France gave up because of engine problems. A crash forced ERC Endurance-Ducati to withdraw when they were in 3rd place. During the night, YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team, who were battling Yoshimura SERT Motul for the lead, slipped out of the rankings because of a broken engine.

At the finish, Yoshimura SERT Motul were first with a 19-lap lead over Moto Ain. But another privateer team, VRD Igol Experiences, are the only ones in a position to fight the Franco-Japanese Suzuki team for the 2021 world title at the final round in early October. There are 36 points separating Yoshimura SERT Motul from VRD Igol Experiences, and 50 points are up for grabs at the final in Most.

However, a close fight is on the cards for the 2021 world podium. Six other teams are still in contention for the runner-up position in the 2021 FIM EWC. F.C.C. TSR Honda France, Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar and BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team are the best placed just ahead of Moto Ain, a privateer team racing their first season in the EWC class. The final at Most will therefore be decisive.

Tune in to the last race of the 2021 FIM Endurance World Championship in the Czech Republic on Saturday 9 October.

