The Webike Trophy, with €10,000 in prize money, is awarded for the best pit stop of the season. This year it goes to Tati Team Beringer Racing for their hard work and their determination to rebuild the engine of their Kawasaki to get back into the race at the Bol d’Or.

An FIM EWC partner for the past two seasons, Japan’s Webike is the world’s largest online store for motorcycle parts and equipment.

Webike is therefore always there when it comes to pit stops – key moments in Endurance. The Webike Trophy is awarded for the season’s best pit stop. At the final race, the 6 Hours of Most, the 2021 Webike Trophy was awarded to Tati Team Beringer Racing.

FIM EWC No Limits win the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy at Most 19 HOURS AGO

A new arrival in the EWC class after winning the FIM Superstock World Cup, the independent French team managed by Patrick Enjolras has performed very well in EWC, but often had bad luck. At the Bol d’Or, the team decided to stand up to the blows of fate. After an excellent start to the race among the front-runners with Alan Techer posting the fastest race lap, a 1:53.707, a crash followed by engine issues saw Tati Team Beringer Racing drop to the bottom of the rankings.

It looked like Tati Team Beringer Racing would be forced to withdraw shortly before 7am, but the team began to rebuild the engine of their Kawasaki ZX-10R. After a little over 1 hr 30 in the pit box to get the bike running again, the Kawasaki #4 returned to the track and finished 17th overall and 7th in the EWC class.

The 2021 Webike Trophy was awarded to Tati Team Beringer Racing for their determination to stay in the race and the remarkable mechanical feat they pulled off.

The winners of the Webike Trophy go home with €10,000 in prize money.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC BMW win at Most by a whisker ahead of YART YESTERDAY AT 17:42