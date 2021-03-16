On 17 April, the German team will kick off their 22nd season in the FIM EWC. Motobox Kremer Racing’s Yamaha will be Dunlop-shod this year, and entrusted to the same three riders as in 2020.

Motobox Kremer Racing are one of the most longstanding teams of the FIM Endurance World Championship. Their orange and black Yamaha bearing the number 65 makes it easy to spot the German outfit managed by Manfred Kremer and Georg Haas on track.

On their debut outing in 1999 at the 24 Heures Motos, Motobox Kremer Racing, who sported the number 26 back then, finished 18th.

FIM EWC 3ART Best of Bike targeting Top 10 once again 21 HOURS AGO

After 22 seasons, their goals and motivation have not flagged. This year Motobox Kremer Racing are back determined to claim a place as close as possible to the Top 10. The team are once again fielding their 2020 line-up of riders. Frenchmen Geoffroy Dehaye and Benjamin Colliaux will be in the saddle of the Yamaha #65 partnered by German rider Stefan Ströhlein.

The main change for 2021 is the tyres. Motobox Kremer Racing will take to the track on Dunlop tyres. Stefan Ströhlein, the 2019 IDM Superstock 600 champion, is in charge of working on the setup of the machine in Spain to get to Le Mans ready to go.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC YART Yamaha fine-tune their electronics 12/03/2021 AT 16:21