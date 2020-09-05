Despite the race being organised behind closed doors, with specific protocols due to the health restrictions, the 43rd edition of the 24 Heures Motos held on 29 and 30 August at Le Mans attracted a slew of Endurance fans throughout the race weekend.

Broadcasted live across 5 continents by Eurosport’s network and licensees’ channels, the 24 Heures Motos – 3rd round of 2019-2020 season of the FIM Endurance World Championship – attracted a very sizeable audience.

In Europe, more than 8 million TV viewers watched the live coverage of this thrilling race marking the championship’s return 8 months after the previous round in Malaysia. With nearly 21 hours of live Eurosport TV coverage broadcasted in more than 50 countries and 15hrs30 of live coverage broadcasted on France’s La Chaine L’Equipe channel, viewers did not miss the intense and hotly competitive racing action.

Fans could also watch live the entire 24 Heures Motos on Eurosport’s digital streaming platform, on Nippon TV’s Hulu streaming service in Japan and on Motorsport TV in the Americas and Asia.

There was significant rise on all FIM EWC social media channels, which engaged our 150,000 fans base throughout the race weekend with tailor made content: 1.9 million views for 30 videos published, 9.3 million reach and more than 400,000 engagement.

The digital media coverage figures are also satisfying, with 560 articles published on websites generating an extensive reach, particularly in France, Japan, Germany and Italy.

EWC 360 Fan Tour by TAG Heuer, the innovative immersive video platform developed in partnership with the 24 Heures Motos organiser ACO, was a huge success, attracting visitors from more than 88 countries. A brand-new experience featuring 360° videos at the heart of the race action, the platform offered endurance fans a programme of new content throughout the weekend. 18 amazing, one-of-a-kind videos taking viewers behind the scenes in the FIM EWC and an exclusive Street View-style tour of the pitlane and the pit boxes proved especially popular.

