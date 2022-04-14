Niccolò Canepa’s rapid lap of 1m35.500s among the Red classified riders helped YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC secure the provisional pole position for the 24 Heues Motos, round one of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship.

New rules for 2022 mean qualifying results are based on the average time of the fastest two riders – rather than three previously – with the results of the fourth rider not taken into account.

With Canepa’s team-mate, Karel Hanika, the quickest of the Blue riders in a time of 1m35.873s, YART registered an unofficial average of 1m35.686s.

Josh Hook, a Blue Rider, and his Yellow rider session-topping team-mate Gino Rea, helped F.C.C. TSR Honda France to the second unofficial quickest average time of 1m35.731s, followed by Yoshimura SERT Motul (unofficially a 1m35.975s) and ERC Endurance-Ducati (unofficially a 1m36.107s).

BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team set the fifth best unofficial average of 1m36.201s with Wójcik Racing Team next with an unofficial average of 1m36.729s.

Of the Dunlop Superstock Trophy riders, Sébastien Suchet was quickest for National Motos in the Blue rider session, Baptiste Guittet set the Yellow rider session pace for Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers CMS Motostore, while Danny Webb (Wójcik Racing Team) was the Dunlop Superstock Trophy competitor to beat in the Red rider session.

Night Practice is next up from 20h30-22h00. Click HERE for live timing.

