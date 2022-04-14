Italian rider Niccolò Canepa set a session-topping lap of 1m35.782s on the 4.185-kilometre Circuit Bugatti, venue of the opening round of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship from 14-17 April.

ERC Endurance Ducati was second fastest with a 1m36.386s best followed by BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team, whose German rider Markus Reiterberger posted a 1m36.511s effort.

F.C.C. TSR Honda France was fourth quickest ahead of Yoshimura SERT Motul, the defending EWC champions, who had Sylvain Guintoli to thank for its top-five placing.

Claudio Corti was sixth for MOTO AIN and the best Independent Trophy rider followed by Erwan Nigan from Viltaïs Racing Igol, Lamil Krezmien (Wójcik Racing) and top Dunlop Superstock Trophy contender Guillaume Raymond from National Motos. Webike SRC Kawasaki France’s Etienne Masson completed the top 10.

Next up for the EWC riders is Qualifying from 16h00 local time. Click HERE for live timing.

