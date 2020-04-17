A 24 Heures Motos-themed race will be flagged off on Saturday 18 April. You’ll be the competitors in this particular race – in the form of a quiz – which will start on Facebook at 3pm on Saturday.

The 2020 24 Heures Motos was supposed to start at 3pm on Saturday 18 April. Instead, we will have to wait until 3pm on Saturday 29 August to see the riders launch off.

But at 3pm on Saturday 18 April, thanks to a 24-question quiz, you can gear up for your very own race to obtain an exclusive 24 Heures Motos Paddock Pass valid for the next 5 editions of the race.

For a chance to win a pass, all you have to do is to take part in the quiz on the Facebook 24 Heures Motos page and be the first person to come up with the correct answer.

A new question will be asked every hour. Stay tuned!

There are 24 Passes to be won (only one pass per person). The results will be announced at 3pm on Sunday 19 April.

You can also follow the action on all the FIM EWC platforms.

L’article 24 Heures Motos race quiz est apparu en premier sur FIM EWC | Endurance World Championship.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com