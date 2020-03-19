The 24 Heures Motos and 24 Heures du Mans, which has also been postponed to 19 and 20 September 2020, are two iconic races organized by the Automobile Club de l’Ouest.

In order to give the ACO sufficient leeway to organize these two major events within a short span of time, Automobile Club de l'Ouest, in agreement with the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) and the FIM EWC promoter Eurosport Events, has decided to bring the dates of the 43rd edition of the 24 Heures Motos forward to 29 and 30 August 2020.

The FIM, Eurosport Events and ACO’s priority is to ensure the safety of spectators, teams, competitors and all the people involved in organizing the event, as well as high-quality events. These measures have been adopted in response to the unprecedented situation of the fight against coronavirus.

