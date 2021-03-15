Yamaha-supported 3ART Best of Bike are an ambitious independent team. They are aiming to return to the FIM Endurance World Championship Top 10. In 2021, the R1 #36 will head out on track on Dunlop tyres with riders Morgan Berchet, Mathieu Lagrive and Nicolas Escudier.

Having claimed 8th place overall in the world standings, 3ART Best of Bike achieved their goal last season. The independent French team have similar ambitions in 2021. Morgan Berchet and Mathieu Lagrive, who combine youth on the one hand and experience on the other, will once again be in the saddle.

Morgan Berchet, 27, won the 2015 Superstock World Cup with Team 33 Louit Moto. He finished 6th at the last two editions of the 24 Heures Motos with 3ART Best of Bike.

Mathieu Lagrive claimed four FIM Endurance World Championship titles with Suzuki Endurance Racing Team from 2005 to 2008. The 41-year-old is a solid and very experienced rider.

Nicolas Escudier, 26, rounds off the 2021 line-up. He got noticed in the France Superbike championship by dint of winning the Challenger class.

3ART Best of Bike won the FIM Superstock World Cup in 2016 and are making rapid progress in the EWC class. The privateer team supported by Yamaha will be using Dunlop tyres on track this season and firmly intend to do battle among the front-runners. “We’re sticking with our goal of being in the Top 10,” says team manager Gabriel Michon. “We’ve done better, but the competition in EWC is increasingly fierce.”

