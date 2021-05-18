50 machines will be at the start of the 44th edition of the 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans at 12 noon on Saturday 12 June. The opening race of the 2021 FIM Endurance World Championship will be held behind closed doors on the Bugatti circuit.

The 24 Heures Motos, initially scheduled for mid-April, will kick off the 2021 season in less than a month.

Despite the difficulties related to the global health crisis, 50 teams including 35 permanent EWC teams this season will be there at the Bugatti circuit at Le Mans.

In further proof of the vitality and staying power of Endurance players, six factory teams are in the running and will fly the colours of BMW, Ducati, Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki and Yamaha.

The win will undoubtedly be clinched by one of these factory teams, but several challengers are also targeting the podium of this 44th edition of the 24 Heures Motos. It is set to be an exciting and hotly fought race.

The first official practice session will take place on Thursday 10 June.

The race will be flagged off at noon on Saturday 12 June behind closed doors because of the health crisis.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

