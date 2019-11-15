8 Hours of Sepang: Key figures

50 teams and nearly 150 riders representing 20 nationalities are expected to be at the start of the first edition. A close-up look at the key figures for the forthcoming 8 Hours of Sepang in Malaysia on Saturday 14 December.

The addition of the first-ever winter round to the calendar has brought a new dimension to the FIM Endurance World Championship. The maiden edition of the 8 Hours of Sepang is part of another inaugural event: Races of Malaysia, Asia’s first car/ bike double-header featuring the FIA/WTCR OSCARO and the FIM EWC.

50 teams from 13 countries

50 teams are expected to line up on the starting grid at the Sepang International Circuit on Saturday 14 December. They will include the FIM EWC’s 36 contracted teams, 12 Asian teams (from Japan and Malaysia) seeking to qualify for the 2020 Suzuka 8 Hours, and 2 European teams keen to compete in the all-new race. 13 countries are represented by these teams. 31 of the teams are competing in the Formula EWC class of the FIM EWC, while 19 are battling in the Superstock class for the FIM Endurance World Cup.

Nearly 150 riders including 3 women and 20 nationalities

With 3 riders per team (except for a handful of teams with 2-rider line-ups), nearly 150 riders will take to the track at Sepang. The list features riders of 20 different nationalities, including 3 women. Frenchwoman Amandine Creusot will be riding Team 202’s Yamaha and Japanese rider Luna Hirano will be in the saddle of Transmap Racing with Ace Café’s Suzuki, while Germany’s Lucy Glöckner will go on the offensive crouched behind the windscreen of GERT56 by GS Yuasa’s BMW.

7 manufacturers represented

The four big Japanese brands will of course be out in force with factory-backed teams Webike SRC Kawasaki France, Suzuki Endurance Racing Team, F.C.C. TSR Honda France, YART Yamaha and Yamaha Sepang Racing, among others. Germany’s premier brand will be represented by full-fledged factory entry BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team. An Aprilia will be run by Team Sugai Racing Japan, which has competed on an RSV4 since 2016 after several Ducati-mounted seasons. Ducati will however be represented on the Sepang starting grid by HRT 100 – Hertrampf Racing Endurance’s Panigale V4R.

