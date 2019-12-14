8 Hours of Sepang: Race disrupted

The race started shortly after 3pm in Malaysia. The 50 machines competing in the 8 Hours of Sepang had gone out on the track behind the safety car, but the race has been suspended.

Despite incessant rain on the Sepang International Circuit, track conditions seemed more favourable. Race Direction therefore decided to flag off the 8 Hours of Sepang behind the safety car shortly after 3pm local time (GMT+8).

After 30 minutes of racing, the race has been suspended with rider safety concerns in mind because of a soaking wet track.

