8 Hours of Sepang to be broadcast live worldwide

The 1st edition of the 8 Hours of Sepang will receive widespread international TV coverage. Viewers on every continent will be able to watch the entire race live on Saturday 14 December. The 2nd round of the 2019-2020 FIM EWC coincides with the FIA/WTCR Oscaro season finale in a double-header in Malaysia.

Eurosport’s international network will show the entirety of the 8 Hours of Sepang, the new race on the FIM EWC calendar, live this Saturday starting at 5.55am, including the finish and the podium ceremony.

Besides the Eurosport network, a number of other channels will show live coverage of the 8 Hours of Sepang worldwide. The first edition will reach an extensive audience in Asia in particular, with complete coverage of the race shown live in several countries: in Japan on G+, a Nippon TV channel, as well as the network’s digital platform Hulu; in Malaysia on Astro Arena Channel, and on the entire Indonesian archipelago on TVRI Sport. The entire race will also be broadcast live on Sky New Zealand and on Motortrend in the Americas, Africa and the Middle East, with Motorsport.TV showing the race live in Europe, Africa and the Middle East and South America.

In France, La Chaine l’Équipe will broadcast live coverage starting at 8am local time.

To make sure you don’t miss out on any of the action, you can follow the 8 Hours of Sepang on the different FIM EWC platforms and social media: the live timing on the website fimewc.com and the FIM EWC smartphone app, dedicated content on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube and live updates on Twitter.

Viewers can also watch a Facebook Live video of the Top 10 Trial on Thursday 12 December from 7pm local time (GMT + 8) onwards, plus, on Saturday 14 December, the Between Two Wheels programme (10.15am) and the entire race start procedure from noon.

The FIA/WTCR Oscaro season finale, which makes up an unprecedented double-header event in Asia together with the 8 Hours of Sepang, will also receive widespread coverage. The FIA WTCR grand finale races will be held at the Sepang International Circuit on Sunday 15 December.

8 Hours of Sepang - Eurosport International Broadcast

L’article 8 Hours of Sepang to be broadcast live worldwide est apparu en premier sur FIM EWC | Endurance World Championship.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com