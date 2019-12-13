A day off to recharge and talk to the press at Sepang

The FIM EWC riders and teams had the day off today to relax and talk to the press at the Sepang International Circuit before they return to the track tomorrow for the warm-up and the race.

After a long day of qualifying yesterday and before the 8 Hours of Sepang is flagged off tomorrow (Saturday) at 1pm local time (GMT+8), the FIM EWC players had a respite today from track action, but not from communication. The riders and teams have been busy talking to the press and giving television interviews. Malaysian TV channels Astro and TV3 and the all-Indonesia channel TVRI were at the Sepang international Circuit to find out more about endurance racing and record interviews and stories in the run-up to race day tomorrow.

Eurosport’s own media teams were also on the spot recording the riders’ impressions and comments following yesterday’s closely-fought qualifying sessions. Watch them on the website fimewc.com and the FIM EWC smartphone app, or on our Facebook, Instagram, YouTube or Twitter while awaiting live coverage of the race on Eurosport from 12.55pm local time onwards on Saturday.

