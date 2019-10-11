A first glimpse of the 2020 24 Heures Motos

The ACO, organizers of the 24 Heures Motos, have released the official poster for the 2020 edition of the race, to be held at Le Mans on 18 and 19 April.

In a tribute to the reigning champions, Webike SRC Kawasaki France feature front and centre on the 2020 24 Hours Motos official poster. Just behind them are Suzuki Endurance Racing Team, the winners of the Bol d’Or – the opening round of the 2019-2020 FIM Endurance World Championship – on the Paul Ricard circuit at Le Castellet this past September.

On 18 and 19 April 2020, the Bugatti circuit at Le Mans will host the 43rd edition of the 24 Heures Motos, the third round of the FIM EWC season. The countdown to the race has begun, and online ticket sales are open: https://ticket.lemans.org/fr/24h-motos

But before that, the FIM Endurance World Championship will head to Malaysia for another race on 14 December: the first-ever 8 Hours of Sepang.

