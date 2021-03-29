One of the FIM EWC’s historic teams, National Motos are heading into 2021 on a whole new basis. The French team are moving into Superstock to chase the FIM World Cup with a new identity but with the same determination as always.

For the past 50 years, the National Motos Honda has got itself noticed in the Endurance World Championship. The yellow and blue National Motos Honda bearing the number 55 is a familiar sight on the track.

The team created by Pipo Baldit is now managed by his son Stéphane. Regularly featuring in the FIM EWC Top 10, National Motos wrote their name in the annals of Endurance by winning the 2006 24 Heures Motos.

New challenge in SuperstockNational Motos are now writing a fresh page. The team are embarking on a new challenge by competing in the Superstock class with the new CBR1000RR-R and support from Honda France. Stéphane Haddadj tells us more.

“For many years, we were the only team representing Honda in Endurance. The arrival of F.C.C. TSR Honda France has led us to rethink our position. This fresh start in Superstock is a renewal of National Motos. We’re going into it with strong racing ambitions and a project to train youngsters and transmit our know-how to them. We have tied up with two big motorcycle mechanic schools in the Paris region, INCM (Institut National du cycle et du Motocycle)and GARAC. Young trainees will be part of the adventure. The older members of the team will share their know-how.”

National Motos are targeting the Superstock win but the team manager is cautious. “Despite our experience, we will have to adapt to this new category. That means having to work differently. We’re also heading in with a new and very high-performance CBR, but it has not yet done a 24-hour race in Superstock.”

New imageThe new challenge goes hand in hand with a new look. National Motos have kept the number 55 but the yellow and blue Honda is no more. “We had lengthy talks with Honda to find a compromise solution recalling the historic colours of the team, yellow and blue, while fitting into a visual identity shared by all the Hondas competing in Endurance and the French championship.”

National Motos also have a new ride line-up around Stéphane Egea, a National Motos rider since 2017. He will be partnered by Guillaume Antiga and Kevin Trueb in the saddle of the Dunlop-shod Honda 55.

