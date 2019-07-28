A tribute to Dominique Méliand

Suzuki paid tribute to the creator and boss of Suzuki Endurance Racing Team prior to the start of the Suzuka 8 Hours, the last Endurance World Championship race to be managed by Dominique Méliand.

With 15 world titles to their credit, Suzuki Endurance Racing Team have won the most FIM Endurance World Championship crowns of any team.

The history of Suzuki Endurance Racing Team is inextricably linked to Dominique Méliand, who created the team in 1980 and has managed it ever since, all the way to the 2019 Suzuka 8 Hours.

During the opening ceremony of the 42nd edition of the Suzuka 8 Hours in Japan, Suzuki and all Endurance family were keen to pay an official tribute to Dominique Méliand, whose impressive track record of endurance championship wins at the helm of Suzuki Endurance Racing Team includes a victory at the 1983 Suzuka 8 Hours.

