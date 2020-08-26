Action gets underway at 2020 24 Heures Motos

From our partner Fimewc.com

The Endurance World Championship was back on track at the Bugatti circuit at Le Mans this afternoon with the first private tests for the 24 Heures Motos.

The Bugatti circuit was back in business late afternoon Wednesday, and the sound of racing filled the air once again as teams competing in the 24 Heures Motos went out for their first few laps around the track.

A preliminary private session of free practice provided clues to the competing teams’ form, preparation and motivation.

The factory teams are already leading the fray. Suzuki Endurance Racing Team, BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team, YART Yamaha, Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar, F.C.C. TSR Honda France and ERC Endurance are evidently all set to do battle.

Tomorrow (Thursday), during the official tests, the timesheets will give us a clearer idea of the ambitions of each of the contenders for the win. The action will really get going with the first qualifying session in the afternoon.

The 43rd edition will be different from previous ones. Held behind closed doors due to the health crisis, the race will be flagged off at 12pm CEST on Saturday. One of the endurance world championship’s big names – Dominique Méliand, the former team manager of Suzuki Endurance Racing Team – will be given the honour of waving the flag to start the race.

Gilles Stafler, another of endurance racing’s big names, will, however, be absent this weekend. Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar’s team manager is currently in rehab following a heart attack. All of us here at Eurosport Events wish him a speedy recovery.

