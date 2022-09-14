FIM Endurance World Cup team ADSS 97 has a new recruit for the Bol d’Or 24 hours, the deciding round of the three-event Superstock season.

The British outfit has called up Matt Truelove to partner Chris Platt and James Edwards on its Dunlop-equipped Kawasaki ZX10-R.

Ad

A Facebook post from ADSS 97 read: “Really pleased to welcome Matt Truelove to the team. Matt had a successful test here at Circuit Paul Ricard a couple of weeks ago and is looking forward to the challenge of his first FIM Endurance World Championship 24-hour race.”

FIM EWC EWC’s Wojcik Racing Team revving up to “raise the bar” at the Bol 2 HOURS AGO

Having raced for ADSS 97 in the 24H SPA EWC Motos in June, Jonathan Railton reverts to the fourth rider role for the 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or.

Photo: Facebook.com/ADSS97

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Only goal is to win EWC Bol d’Or, says Fritz following YART’s sub-lap record test 2 HOURS AGO