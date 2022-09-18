TATI Team Beringer Racing is the new leader of the 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or after a clutch issue struck ERC Endurance Ducati shortly before 01h00.

The German squad lost six minutes working on the #6 Ducati having earlier dropped time serving a stop and go penalty for a pitstop infringement.

TATI Team Beringer Racing was penalised for a pitstop infringement of its own with Leon Haslam serving the penalty just after 01h53 but leads the FIM Endurance World Championship season decider by one lap.

Wójcik Racing Team is third with Viltaïs Racing Igol fourth and F.C.C. Honda France fifth.

OG Motorsport by Sarazin had been leading the Superstock category only for Alex Plancassagne to crash shortly before 02h50. Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers CMS Motostore now leads the Dunlop-equipped division followed by Team 33 Louit April Moto, but the race is currently running under a safety car while damaged trackside barriers at Turn 7 are replaced.

