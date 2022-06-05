The race to win the 24H SPA EWC Motos has been turned on its head overnight with Yoshimura SERT Motul and F.C.C. TSR Honda France both leading but hitting trouble on the legendary Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

Yoshimura SERT Motul was on top after 10 hours of thrilling FIM Endurance World Championship action only for Sylvain Guntoli to be forced to pit for a replacement clutch and gearbox for his Bridgestone-equipped Suzuki GSX-R1000R. The work took more than 25 minutes to complete and has wrecked hopes of a home win for Belgian rider Xavier Siméon in the process.

F.C.C. TSR Honda France took advantage of the misfortune that hit its fellow Japanese team but there was despair when Gino Rea was onboard the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP as the chain failed after 15 hours of running. It left the Briton with no choice but to push the stricken bike back to the pits. That delay plus the 15 minutes spent making repairs dropped F.C.C. TSR Honda France down to 10th place.

“It’s unbelievable, we put every foot right the whole race and everybody has done a great job, we did everything right,” said Rea. “I know it’s endurance racing, it happened to Suzuki as well but the chain coming off is not what you expect. It’s frustrating to say the least so we just have to keep on and get a result at least but it’s not the result we wanted.”

A minor brake issue aside, there have been no such problems for Belgium-based BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team, which is leading its home round of the EWC with an advantage of more than one minute over YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC with eight hours of the day and night race remaining.

Illya Mykhalchyk took over the leading Dunlop-equipped BMW M1000RR from Markus Reiterberger 20 minutes prior to race reaching 16 hours, when the next batch of bonus points were awarded. The Ukrainian rider said: “It’s more luck [that we have not had a mechanical problem]. In Le Mans we don’t have it but it looks like we are fighting for the first place with eight hours to go. It looks good and the bike is showing good potential with no problems and overall we are happy but let’s see how it goes.”

That YART is still in contention for victory is a remarkable achievement and credit to the performances of its riders Niccolò Canepa, Marvin Fritz and polesitter Karel Hanika after it lost four minutes stopping for a replacement speed sensor after three hours.

Kawasaki-powered Tati Team Beringer Racing is a fine third with Wójcik Racing Team EWC 77 fourth followed by the recovering Yoshimura SERT Motul, which earlier secured 10 bonus points for leading after eight hours prior to its long delay.

Team 33 Louit April Moto tops the Dunlop Superstock Trophy and FIM Endurance World Cup order in sixth overall, despite Kevin Calia reporting a gearbox issue after 12 hours. Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers CMS Motobase is second with Team LH Racing up to third.

