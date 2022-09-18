TATI Team Beringer Racing has dropped out of the podium places in the Bol d’Or, while its hopes of winning the FIM Endurance World Championship have been dealt a huge blow after its #4 Kawasaki was forced to pit with a reported engine issue.

The privateer French team was in the runner-up spot when trouble struck, leaving ERC Endurance-Ducati with a big lead and new second- and third-place teams in the shape of Wójcik Racing Team and Viltaïs Racing Igol.

F.C.C. TSR Honda France holds fourth with four hours remaining and is on course to clinch the coveted EWC title, while Webike SRC Kawasaki France and Team Bolliger Switzerland move up to fifth and sixth places respectively. RAC41-Chromeburner tops the Superstock category following an earlier exhaust change.

