Hopes of a home win in the 24H SPA EWC Motos are high after eight hours of spectacular action with local hero Xavier Siméon’s Suzuki-powered Yoshimura SERT Motul team topping the current ranking.

FIM Endurance World Championship racing is returning to Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps for the first time since 2001 this weekend to revive the spirit of the famous 24 Heures de Liège.

Following the spectacular Le Mans-style running start in front of the packed main grandstand and in blazing sunshine, the opening hour delivered stunning action and multiple lead changes. The entire the top five – Gregg Black, Marvin Fritz, Josh Hook, Florian Marino and Markus Reiterberger – took their turn in front as breath-taking multiple overtakes thrilled fans.

Canepa had to wait four agonising minutes before he could continue the stint he’d only just started having taken over from Fritz, with Karel Hanika, who had qualified the team’s Bridgestone-equipped Yamaha YZF-R1 on pole, reporting a handling imbalance during his running. After eight hours, YART is fourth in the provisional order.

Out front, the battle for first position soon developed into a fascinating strategical duel between Yoshimura SERT Motul and BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team. The Belgium-based, Dunlop-equipped BMW squad was able to lap some six laps longer per stint, while its France-based rival, which uses Bridgestone tyres, was able to run faster between its more frequent stops with Sylvain Guntoli’s 2m21.056s the current fastest lap on the Suzuki GSX-R1000R.

Yoshimura SERT Motul also benefited from its track placing when racing resumed following a safety car period just after five hours in response to Yan Ancia crashing JMA Racing Action Bike’s entry. Although the Belgian racer was uninjured, the JMA Suzuki suffered more extensive damage when it caught fire.

However, a 10-second stop/go penalty handed to Guintoli for a yellow flag overtaking infringement will reduce what was becoming an unassailable advantage when it’s served.

Speaking following an earlier stint, Xavier Siméon said: “It’s very special and very nice to be riding here. The first laps of stint were a bit special, different than in other races and I feel less pressure after my first stint was done.”

Meanwhile, F.C.C. TSR Honda Racing is firmly in the podium battle in a strong second place after eight hours with Mike Di Meglio and Gino Reo sharing its CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP with Hook. BMW Motorrad Endurance Team is third with YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC fourth followed by Tati Team Beringer Racing and Wójcik Racing Team EWC 77.

Viltaïs Racing Igol had run as high as fourth and was in fifth place when Erwan Nigon crashed its Yamaha after some six and a half hours, which necessitated a lengthy pitstop.

Points awarded after eight hours



In EWC races with a duration of 12 to 24 hours points are awarded after eight and 16 hours in Formula EWC and the Superstock categories. After eight hours points are handed out to the top 10 teams per category as follows: 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1.

