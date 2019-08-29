Alan Techer joins Tati Team

Alan Techer, an FIM Endurance World Champion, is returning to the fray with Tati Team Beaujolais Racing. The French rider will partner Kevin Denis and Julien Enjolras in the saddle of the Kawasaki #4.

Alan Techer, who took the 2017-2018 FIM EWC crown with Team F.C.C. TSR Honda France, is back in the fray wearing the colours of Tati Team Beaujolais Racing. The French privateer team on a Superstock Kawasaki won the 2017-2017 FIM Endurance World Cup. The team moved up into Formula EWC last season.

Alan Techer’s experience will therefore benefit the team, who are still coming to grips with the challenges of the Formula EWC class. The French rider cut his teeth in the Moto3 and Moto2 world championships before joining F.C.C. TSR Honda France.

Alan also finished 17th at the 2019 Suzuka 8 Hours, together with Nico Terol and Danny Webb, riding Japanese squad Team Frontier’s Honda.

He will make his first outing on Tati Team Beaujolais Racing’s Kawasaki in the company of his teammates Kevin Denis and Julien Enjolras during the Bol d’Or tests on 3 and 4 September on the Paul Ricard circuit at Le Castellet.

