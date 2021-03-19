The Italian independent team have recruited Alexis Masbou for the 2021 FIM EWC season. The Frenchman will partner Italian riders Luca Scassa and Kevin Calia in the saddle of the Suzuki #44. Their goal is to win the FIM Superstock World Cup.

No Limits Motor Team, FIM Endurance World Championship competitors since 2000, had their best season last year. Having clinched the runner-up spot in the FIM Superstock World Cup, the Italian team managed by Moreno Codeluppi are now targeting the win.

The team’s mainstay since 2018, Luca Scassa, a former contender in the Superbike and Supersport world championships, is getting solid backup this year to attempt to claim the Cup.

FIM EWC FIM EWC calendar adapted in response to global health situation 17/03/2021 AT 08:07

He will be partnered by his compatriot Kevin Calia. A former Moto3 rider who also caught the eye in the FIM Superstock 1000 Cup and CV Superbike in Italy, Calia will make his Endurance debut at the 24 Heures Motos in April.

Alexis Masbou, the third rider for No Limits Motor Team, brings his considerable experience of the sport to the team. The French rider, who really stood out in Moto3, has competed in the FIM EWC since 2016. He made his Endurance debut with a Superstock win at the Bol d’Or with Moto Ain. He also chalked up another two Superstock wins in the following seasons with Moto Ain and Junior Team Suzuki. All in all, Alexis Masbou is an added advantage to help the Italian team achieve their 2021 goal: a maiden FIM Endurance World Cup victory.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC 22nd season for Motobox Kremer Racing 16/03/2021 AT 13:22