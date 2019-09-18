ALL 24 HOURS OF BOL D’OR LIVE

Viewers around the world will be able to watch live coverage of the Bol d’Or – opening round of the FIM EWC 2019/2020 season– from start to finish. The 24-hour race gets underway at France’s Le Castellet circuit on Saturday 21 September.

Live coverage of the entire race will be aired on Eurosport from 2.45pm CEST on Saturday 21 September to 3.30pm on the Sunday across 60 countries. The race will also be available with commentary in English and French on the live streaming platform Eurosport Player.

Besides the Eurosport network, the Bol d’Or will be broadcasted live in Europe, Asia, Americas, Africa & Oceania: La Chaine l’Équipe in France, MotorTrend in the Americas, Africa and Middle East and Sky in New Zealand. In Japan, a complete coverage of the race will be available on the Hulu digital platform.

The “EWC All Access” recap of the Bol d’Or will be aired on Eurosport at 11pm on Tuesday 24 September. A number of other channels and providers worldwide will also broadcast the race highlights programme: Astro TV in Malaysia, Fox Sports Asia in 42 Asian countries, Sky NZ in New Zealand, Hyper in the Philippines, DSport in India, Band Sport in Brazil, Sky Sport and Corse di Moto in Italy, Motowizja in Poland, CT Sport in the Czech Republic, Motorsport TV in Russia and Motorsport.com.

To make sure you don’t miss out on any of the action, you can also follow the 2019 Bol d’Or on FIM EWC platforms and social media : live timing on website fimewc.com & FIM EWC smartphone app, dedicated coverage on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and a Twitter livefeed.

Bol d’Or 2019 Eurosport international broadcast

