Earlier today, the Paul Ricard circuit hosted private tests involving the teams competing in the Bol d’Or. Going by this final session of riding before the official practice sessions which begin on Thursday, the race will be an exciting one. The 84th edition will be flagged off at 3pm CEST on Saturday 18 September.

Under a pale sun at Le Castellet today, the teams taking part in the Bol d’Or were already at race pace. Although the private test wasn’t timed, the performances seemed faster compared to the last edition on the Paul Ricard circuit in 2019.

Some of the field were returning to the challenging Le Castellet track. The favourites fine-tuned their strategy for the race as well as for practice. Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar’s team manager Gilles Stafler said he was satisfied with the good pace on the track but is seeking to reduce consumption, which will force the team to do at least two laps fewer per stint than the competition. The team at the top of the standings with a slender 5-point lead are also working on their qualifying strategy to claim the points awarded to the Top 5 teams on the starting grid.

FIM EWC Entire 2021 Bol d’Or to air live across the world YESTERDAY AT 11:02

The frenzied pace of this day of preparation for the Bol d’Or caused a few minor crashes. Moto Ain had a bad day with three crashes for Randy de Puniet, including a collision. Tati Team Beringer Racing’s Alan Techer was crashed into on the track. The motorcycle was destroyed and the rider suffered a foot injury, but is expected to still race on Saturday. Grégory Leblanc also crashed in the saddle of Maco Racing’s Yamaha. The French rider suffered no injuries, but has several bruises.

Wednesday will be given over to checks and briefings.

A free practice session will take place from 8.50am onwards on Thursday. The serious action will start on Thursday afternoon with the first qualifying session.

external2021 Bol d'Or timingshttps://s3.eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/static.fimewc.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Bol21_TimetableV3.pdfNone

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Anthony West joins Maco Racing 10/09/2021 AT 10:11