JMA Racing Action Bike became the latest recipient of the coveted Anthony Delhalle EWC Spirit Trophy for its refusal to give up in the 24H SPA EWC Motos.

Despite a spate of crashes and the team’s Suzuki catching fire at one point, riders Cöme Geenan, Yan Ancia and Nicky de Wit were classified 19th among the Superstock contenders in 31st overall after the Jean-Marc Adam’s outfit worked heroically to keep going.

JMA Racing Action Bike follows Maco Racing Team in being rewarded with the Anthony Delhalle EWC Spirit Trophy this season.

The Slovakian outfit had been due to contest the EWC season opener at Le Mans with a three-rider line-up consisting of Hungarian Richárd Bódis, Frenchman Enzo Boulom and Australian Anthony West.

But with Bódis a non-starter, it was left to Boulom and West to tackle the Le Mans event as a two-rider line-up only, an enormous physical and mental challenge for the pair to overcome.

The Anthony Delhalle EWC Spirit Trophy is awarded at rounds of the FIM Endurance World Championship to honour the memory of the Suzuki Endurance Racing Team rider from France, who lost his life in a testing accident in 2017.

He remains one of the EWC’s most successful riders having been part of an FIM Endurance World Championship title-winning team five times. He also won the 24 Heures Motos and Bol d’Or twice.

