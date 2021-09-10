The Australian rider has been recruited by the Slovakian team for the Bol d’Or and the 2021 FIM EWC final at Most. He joins Français Grégory Leblanc and German rider Marc Moser in the saddle of Maco Racing’s Yamaha.

Having got noticed in GP250, in MotoGP, and the Superbike and Supersport championships since the early 2000s, Anthony West is a multifaceted rider known for excellent performance in the rain.

He has also taken part in endurance racing. He rode for Qatar Endurance Racing Team in 2012 and claimed the Superstock win at the 8 Hours of Doha.

He rode the QERT Suzuki again in 2014, claiming another Superstock win and 4th place overall at the 24 Heures Motos.

“The 24-hour races are hard work,” says West, “and I said I’ll never do another one after winning the Superstock class at the Le Mans 24hr. But with time I guess I’ve forgotten how hard it was as I’m back again, this time on an SBK for the Maco Racing Team on their Yamaha R1 on Dunlop tyres.”

FIM EWC BMW seeking first win A DAY AGO

He will be partnering an Endurance specialist, the Frenchman Grégory Leblanc who has had five wins at the 24 Heures Motos and four wins at the Bol d’Or.

The team’s other rider, Marc Moser, is a lead player in the German IDM Superbike championship.

After an 11th-place finish at the 24 Heures Motos in June, Maco Racing was unable to participate in the 12 Hours of Estoril because of the pandemic.

The Slovakian team are making a strong comeback at the Bol d’Or.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Everything is possible at the Bol d’Or YESTERDAY AT 12:41