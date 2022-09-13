Team Aviobike has tweaked its line-up for the deciding round of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship.

It has recruited Frenchmen Mickael Giron and Ludovic Hauser to ride its Superstock-specification #101 Yamaha alongside Yves Lindegger, the Swiss Superbike vice-champion. Team Manager Giovanni Baggi will take on the fourth rider role for the 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or, which takes place from 15-18 September.

“I am very happy to return to the Bol d'Or, it is always a great emotion,” said Baggi. “I am very confident because the tests have gone well: the new guys have become familiar with the bike, with the rest of the team, and all three have tried to adapt to their respective riding characteristics. I also rode in the tests and I was very fast with a bike that is already at an excellent level of set-up and preparation.

“Our team may not be the fastest, but if we manage to make no mistakes in the race strategy and in the work in the garage, with the idea of ​​having a regular race, we can take away some great satisfaction. Like all 24-hour races it will be a long and difficult adventure, but we are really happy to be there and we will try to make our fans and sponsors live this experience through our Instagram account @aviobikeofficial.”

Photo:S Agency

